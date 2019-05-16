ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Australia cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

Five-time champions Australia are playing the World Cup since 1975. In the inaugural edition, Australia lost to West Indies in the final. Later, they won the mega event for record five times – three times in a row - in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They were runners-up in 1996.

In the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia begins its campaign on June 1, 2019, against Afghanistan at Bristol.

Australia World Cup record:

Played – 84, Won – 62, Lost – 20, Tied/No Result – 2, Win percentage - 75.30%

Captain: Aaron Finch, Coach: Justin Langer

The squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

June 1 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs Australia - Bristol - 5:30 p.m.

June 6 (Thursday): Australia vs West Indies - Trent Bridge - 2:30 p.m.

June 9 (Sunday): India vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 p.m.

June 12 (Wednesday): Australia vs Pakistan - Taunton - 2:30 p.m.

June 15 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 p.m.

June 20 (Thursday): Australia vs Bangladesh - Nottingham - 2:30 p.m.

June 25 (Tuesday): England vs Australia - Lords - 2:30 p.m.

June 29 (Saturday): New Zealand vs Australia - Lords - 5:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Australia vs South Africa - Manchester - 5:30 p.m.