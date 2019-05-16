ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Pakistan cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

Pakistan are participating in the ICC World Cup since its introduction in 1975. They made it to the semifinals in 1979, 1983 and 1987.

In 1992, Pakistan lifted the coveted trophy by defeating England in the final. In 1999, they were beaten by Australia in the final.

The Green Shirts once again made it to the semifinals in 2011. In 2015, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan begin their campaign on May 31 at Trent Bridge, against West Indies.

Pakistan World Cup record:

Played – 71, Won – 40, Lost – 29, Tied/No Result – 2, Win percentage - 57.97%

Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Coach: Mickey Arthur

The squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Muhammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Hasnain.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)



May 31 (Friday): West Indies vs Pakistan — Trent Bridge - 2:30 p.m.

June 3 (Monday): England vs Pakistan - Trent Bridge - 2:30 p.m.

June 7 (Friday): Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 p.m.

June 12 (Wednesday): Australia vs Pakistan - Taunton - 2:30 p.m.

June 16 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

June 23 (Sunday): Pakistan vs South Africa - Lords - 2:30 p.m.

June 26 (Wednesday): New Zealand vs Pakistan - Birmingham - 2:30 p.m.

June 29 (Saturday): Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.

July 5 (Friday): Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Lords - 2:30 p.m.