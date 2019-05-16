ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - England cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

When the International Cricket Council introduced the Cricket World Cup in 1975, England was the first country to organize it and hosted the first three editions – in 1975, 1979 and 1983. Later, it also hosted the mega event in 1999 and now it is hosting for the record fifth time.

However, England could not win the title in their 43-year-old history. In the 1975 inaugural World Cup, they were beaten in the semifinals. In 1979, they lost the final to West Indies. In 1983, once again England reached the semifinals. In 1987 and 1992, they finished the runners-up. Later, they could reach the quarterfinal stage only once - in 1996.

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, England begin their campaign at The Oval on May 30, against South Africa.

England World Cup record:

Played – 72, Won – 41, Lost – 29, Tied/No Result – 2, Win percentage - 58.45%

Captain: Eoin Morgan, Coach: Trevor Bayliss

The squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

May 30 (Thursday): England vs South Africa — The Oval - 2:30 p.m.

June 3 (Monday): England vs Pakistan - Trent Bridge - 2:30 p.m.

June 8 (Saturday): England vs Bangladesh - Cardiff - 2:30 p.m.

June 14 (Friday): England vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 p.m.

June 18 (Tuesday): England vs Afghanistan - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

June 21 (Friday): England vs Sri Lanka - Headingley - 2:30 p.m.

June 25 (Tuesday): England vs Australia - Lords - 2:30 p.m.

June 30 (Sunday): England vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 p.m.

July 3 (Wednesday): England vs New Zealand - Durham - 2:30 p.m.