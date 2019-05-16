ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

India are participating in the World Cup since its introduction in 1975. In the third edition, in 1983, they stunned the world by defeating the two-time champions West Indies to win the mega event. In 2011, they defeated Sri Lanka to win their second title. India lost to Australia in the 2003 World Cup final and had semifinal losses in 1987, 1996 and 2015.



In the 2019 World Cup, India will begin their campaign on June 5, against South Africa at Southampton

India World Cup record:

Played – 75, Won – 46, Lost – 27, Tied/No Result – 2, Win percentage - 62.83%

Captain: Virat Kohli, Coach: Ravi Shastri

The squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

June 5 (Wednesday): South Africa vs India - Southampton - 2:30 p.m.

June 9 (Sunday): India vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 p.m.

June 13 (Thursday): India vs New Zealand - Nottingham - 2:30 p.m.

June 16 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

June 22 (Saturday): India vs Afghanistan - Southampton - 2:30 p.m.

June 27 (Thursday): West Indies vs India - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

June 30 (Sunday): England vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 p.m.

July 2 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs India - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.