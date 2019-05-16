ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – New Zealand cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

New Zealand are participating in the World Cup since its introduction in 1975. Though they never lifted the coveted trophy but reached the semifinals six times. They were runners-up in the previous World Cup held in 2015.



In the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand will begin their campaign on June 1, 2019, against Sri Lanka at Cardiff.

New Zealand World Cup record:

Played – 79, Won – 48, Lost – 30, Tied/No Result – 1, Win percentage - 61.53%

Captain: Kane Williamson, Coach: Gary Stead

The squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

June 1, 2019 (Saturday) vs Sri Lanka - 2:30 p.m. at Cardiff

June 5, 2019 (Wednesday) vs Bangladesh - 5:30 p.m. at London

June 8, 2019 (Saturday) vs Afghanistan - 5:30 p.m. at Taunton

June 13, 2019 (Thursday) vs India - 2:30 p.m. at Nottingham

June 19, 2019 (Wednesday) vs South Africa - 2:30 p.m. at Birmingham

June 22, 2019 (Saturday) vs West Indies - 5:30 p.m. at Manchester

June 26, 2019 (Wednesday) vs Pakistan - 2:30 p.m. at Birmingham

June 29, 2019 (Saturday) vs Australia - 5:30 p.m. at London

July 3, 2019 (Wednesday) vs England - 2:30 p.m. at Chester-le-Street.