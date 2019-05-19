ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

Bangladesh made their World Cup debut in 1999 but they succeeded in reaching the quarterfinal stage of the mega event in 2015. They also entered the Super-Eights stage in 2007.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Bangladesh begins its campaign on June 2, against South Africa at The Oval.

Bangladesh World Cup record:

Played – 32, Won – 11, Lost – 20, Tied/No Result – 1, Win percentage - 35.48%

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza, Coach: Steve Rhodes

The team: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

June 2 (Sunday): South Africa vs Bangladesh - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 5 (Wednesday): Bangladesh vs New Zealand (D/N) - Nottingham – 5:30 pm

June 8 (Saturday): England vs Bangladesh - Cardiff - 2:30 pm

June 11 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 pm

June 17 (Monday): West Indies vs Bangladesh - Taunton - 2:30 pm

June 20 (Thursday): Australia vs Bangladesh - Nottingham - 2:30 pm

June 24 (Monday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Southampton - 2:30 pm

July 2 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

July 5 (Friday): Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Lords - 2:30 pm