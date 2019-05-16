ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - West Indies cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

West Indies won the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979 under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd. In 1983, they were defeated by India in the final. Later, they reached the semifinals only once, in 1996. In 2015, they were beaten in the quarterfinals.



Due to their loss of form, West Indies actually qualified for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup only by playing the qualifying rounds.

In the 2019 edition, West Indies begin their campaign at Trent Bridge on May 31, against Pakistan.

West Indies World Cup record:

Played – 74, Won – 42, Lost – 30, Tied/No Result – 2, Win percentage - 58.57%

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Floyd Reifer

The squad: Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, and Shimron Hetmyer.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)



May 31 (Friday): West Indies vs Pakistan — Trent Bridge - 2:30 p.m.

June 6 (Thursday): Australia vs West Indies - Trent Bridge - 2:30 p.m.

June 10 (Monday): South Africa vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 p.m.

June 14 (Friday): England vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 p.m.

June 17 (Monday): West Indies vs Bangladesh - Taunton - 2:30 p.m.

June 22 (Saturday): West Indies vs New Zealand - Manchester – 5:30 p.m.

June 27 (Thursday): West Indies vs India - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

July 1 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs West Indies - Durham - 2:30 p.m.

July 4 (Thursday): Afghanistan vs West Indies - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.