Oscars 2020 to be without a presenter as well?

After the Oscars fiasco earlier this year over the show not getting a host, it looks like the biggest awards night of the year will have to do the same next year as well.

According to the latest reports, ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke has just revealed that the Academy Awards next year will also be rolling out without a celebrity host.

While refraining to comment on the idea of Jimmy Kimmel coming back as a host, Burke stated: “I believe we will not mess with that format to the best of our ability."

She further expressed her satisfaction over this year’s show racking up more ratings than last year while most others have experiences a visible descent in live ratings.

The entire debacle had unfolded when Am3erican comedian Kevin Hart was opted to host the 2019 show but due to some controversial tweets he had made in the past, he had to step down