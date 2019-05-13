Deepika Padukone receives adorable gift from Ranbir Kapoor's parents

NEW YORK: Deepika Padukone recently visited her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York City, who thanked her with an adorable gift - a bracelet - and lots of blessings.

The Padmaavat actress, who used to remain in news for dating with Ranbir before her marriage with Bollywood's star Ranveer Singh, had paid a surprise visit to Rishi , who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in NYC.

Neetu, Ranbir's mother, shared photographs of their meeting on Instagram, and captioned the post, “Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth.”





Meanwhile, Deepika also took to her Instagram for sharing a glimpse of the new bracelet, which said to be designed by Ranbir's sister Riddhima, tagging both Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor, who's seen with Bollywood's amazing actress Alia Bhatt these days on a dreamy journey, has always shown respect to Padukone.