Naimal Khawar Khan is challenging the image of 'damsel-in-distress' in Pakistani dramas

Pakistan’s budding television actor Naimal Khawar Khan has everyone talking ever since her debut in 2017 with Shoaib Mansoor’s Verna alongside Mahira Khan.

The budding star hailing from Peshawar was born to a Persian mother and a Pakhtoon father and has been grabbing eyeballs all around for her star power and the fierce characters she has been essaying.

Of her on-screen performances that got the most acclaim was the role she delivered in the drama serial Anaa where she played the role of a headstrong, outspoken and educated woman that garnered applause from all around as it challenged the conventional image of a ‘damsel in distress’ that is mostly portrayed on Pakistani television.









