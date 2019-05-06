Did Game of Thrones' Winterfell just get a Starbucks franchise?

With the latest episode of Game of Thrones out and creating a havoc amongst fans over some of the most intense events that went down, there is a little something that was aired in last night’s episode that caught everyone’s attention.

The fourth episode of the HBO hit’s eighth and final season became the talk of town after the makers accidentally left on the sets what looks like a modern takeaway coffee cup from Starbucks which most certainly does not belong in the time period shown in Winterfell.

Soon after fans spotted the Starbucks cup from afar, memes have been pouring in on social media with some suggesting the cup was not a gaffe but had been intentionally placed to amplify the show’s hype.



