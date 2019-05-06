Ananya Pandey doesn't wish to third-wheel Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood’s love triangle Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan have grabbed ample headlines since the past few months with the two newbie starlets crushing hard on the heartthrob, but who will be the lucky girl to sweep him off his feet?

India Today citing an entertainment portal’s interview revealed that the 20-year-old Student of the Year 2 actor does not wish to be playing gooseberry by being the ‘kebab main haddi’ between Sara and Kartik as she had earlier expressed her desire to join them on that coffee date they were planning to go on.

"I may look like a haddi, but I don't want to be a kabab mein haddi, so I'll just let them go on their own,” said Ananya.

Prior to this, the 23-year-old Kedarnath actor had also indirectly stated that she does not wish to jump in between Ananya and Kartik’s rumored romance: “I find Kartik cute. I finding him cute, it's a Sara-Sara thing so how does it matter if he finds some other person whose name starts with and ends with A cute? That's good for him."