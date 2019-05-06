Ajay Devgn urged by cancer patient to stop advertising tobacco

Famed Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has received a request from a fan suffering from cancer to stop promoting tobacco in his adds.



The ‘Singham’ actor appears on tobacco advertisements but one of his fans named Nanakaram who is 40 years old hailing from Rajasthan has made him a request to stop promoting it.

Nanakaram distributed pamphlets to make a request to the star Ajay Devgn.

To put his point across, Nanakaram used the same brand Ajay advertised few years ago. He was really impressed by Ajay Devgn and he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these things, his son told sources.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘De De Pyar De’ which will hit the screens on 17th May.