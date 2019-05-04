Akshay Kumar brutally trolled by netizens after old video clip emerges online

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is being brutally trolled over social media after his old video clip of calling ‘Toronto his home’ went viral among netizens.



An old video clip of the ‘Kesari’ actor went viral after emerging online in which he can be seen saying: "This is my home. Toronto is my home. After I retire from this industry, I'm going to come back here and stay here."

Later, netizens took to social media and trolled Akshay mercilessly while labeling the 51-year-old actor as ‘liar’ and ‘fake nationalist’.

On Friday, Akshay responded to the trolls through his twitter account saying:



“While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."



Earlier, Akshay Kumar has faced a serious criticism on social media over not casting his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.