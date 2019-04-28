Amitabh Bachchan to play a transgender character in upcoming film with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan having performed a myriad of roles over the course of his extensive career in Bollywood will now be essaying the role of a transgender.

The film helmed by Tamil actor and director Raghava Lawrence who is venturing into Bollywood for the first time, is showcasing Akshay Kumar along with BigB.

Speakign to Deccan Chronicle about the film Lawrence stated: "Akshay Kumar and I have been in talks for a year and a half toying with the idea of remaking Kanchana in Hindi. And after several discussions, it has come to shape finally. I am improvising the script to suit the present times, Akshay's image and also Bollywood audience tastes."

Bachchan will be playing the character of a transgender named Kanchana that was originally essayed by Sarathkumar in the Tamil version of the film.