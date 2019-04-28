Yasir Hussain tries to be funny with transphobic comments, gets slammed instead

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain can’t seem to be staying away from controversies for too long as the actor is yet again facing the wrath of the public for an insensitive joke he cracked about transgender.

The 32-year-old Lahore Sey Aagey actor will be essaying the role of a transgender character for his upcoming project, of which he shared pictures on his social media.





It was soon pointed out by a concerned user why transgender themselves are not asked to portray their own characters when Yasir mockingly replied: “Matlab aap ko job chahiye? [That means you want the job?]”

This wasn’t the only problematic statement by him spotted as he replied to another ill-informed user who said: “Kisi khusry ki bddua lggyi h shyd [Maybe it’s a curse by some transgender].”

He once again replies by trying to be funny but failing miserably: “aap me badua Di thi kya ?? [Did you curse me?].”

The transphobic jokes he cracked underneath his Instagram post were soon deleted after it unleashed the wrath of netizens calling him out for being disrespectful of the resilient marginalized community.

The Nach Na Jaaney actor had landed in hot waters two years prior as well when he made an inappropriate joke related to child molestation at the Lux Style Awards about Ahsan Khan’s Udaari as well.



