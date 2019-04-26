Akshay Kumar gets stumped when PM Modi takes a dig on his wife

During a non-political conversation between Prime Minister of India and acclaimed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar there came a point where he got stuck between the premier and his wife.

PM Modi took a lighthearted jibe towards the actor’s wife Twinkle Khanna regarding her critical tweets to him.



On Wednesday, in an interview with the ‘Kesari’ actor, Modi revealed that he follows him and his wife Twinkle on Twitter:

"I follow you (Akshay Kumar) and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," he said, much to the amusement of Kumar. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace."

Later on, during Akshay Kumar’s interview with Hindustan Times, while describing his emotions during the candid conversation he responded to the jibe towards her wife, saying:

"I did not know where to look. I was stumped by his wit, and the very sporting manner in which he said it. I didn’t know what to reply. I could only laugh embarrassingly and I thought to myself – 'ek taraf biwi, ek taraf desh ka Pradhan Mantri. Both have powerful portfolios in my life. It’s best to stay quiet'."

After the interview Twinkle Khanna responded to PM’s dig towards her:

"I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."