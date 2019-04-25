Johnny Depp ready to tie the knot again after divorce with Amber Heard?

After his first marriage with Amber Heard ended up tangling him in a number of accusations, that may or may not have been true, it looks like the actor is ready to move on as rumors suggest he is prepping up to tie the knot once again.

As per circulating reports, the 55-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor may be getting ready to get serious with his new lady love, Russian go-go dancer Polina Glen who is said to be much younger than him, somewhere in her twenties.

E!News reported that Depp and Polina have moved in together into his Los Angeles residence and has also been spotted numerous times alongside the actor on tours and film sets.

A report citing a source stated: “Polina met Johnny at a party in LA. She gets invited to a lot of stuff and ran into him...They hit it off. Polina said that they are going to get married and that he wants to go to Russia to meet her parents.”

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star had ended his marriage with Amber Heard in 2017 after she alleged that he been domestically abusing her and threatening to kill her. However, later evidence was shown by Depp in courts that depicted him as the real victim at the hands of Heard.