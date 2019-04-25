Neetu Kapoor urging Ranbir and Alia Bhatt to move in together?

B-Town’s favorite couple these days, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making headlines yet again after their marriage rumors subsided and new buzz came afloat suggesting the tow may be moving in together.

As per the latest hearsay, the two love bird are currently searching up houses after Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor suggested that his son move out of his parents’ house and into a new one with his lady love.

The buzz comes amidst the news of Alia buying a new property which people are suggesting might be the duo’s new hangout place; however, turns out the newly brought property was a new office for the Raazi starlet’s newly launched production house, Eternal Sunshine Production.

Alia has been quite expressive for her beau of late as she recently spoke about him saying: “He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person than I am.”