Salman Khan takes Mumbai streets by storm as he goes cycling

Bollywood's iconic actor Salman Khan on Wednesday took the streets of Mumbai by storm when he went out for a cycling excursion with his squad.



The 'Bharat' actor was seen giving his gym session a miss and taking a cycling detour instead, pictures of which have gone viral setting the internet on fire.

As always, whenever Salman decides to take on the streets of Mumbai, the city comes to a grinding halt and fans gather around to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

In the viral photos, Salman Khan can be seen sporting black gym shorts with a black jacket, coupled with blue shoes and a blue cap.



Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Bharat' which recently released its mega trailer.

As soon as the trailer was released, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to appraise Salman.

King Khan wrote, "Kya Baat Hain Bhai, buhut khoob."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat', starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and others, is slated to hit screens on June 5, 2019.

Its story chronicles the journey of a son and his promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.

