Salman Khan’s hit film Tere Naam to finally get sequel

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hit film ‘Tere Naam’ will get its sequel 16 years after its release, the movie’s director has confirmed.



Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik confirmed to India media that after 16 years he has finally decided to make sequel of of the film.

Satish said he had written the script of the sequel, adding that it will be a love story and named as ‘Tere Naam 2’.



However, the director didn’t say whether Salman Khan will be part of the sequel of not.

The director said, “Yes it’s true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That’s all I can say for now.”

According to Indian media, Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board.”

The details of the sequel are still kept under the wraps. However, the report stated that Tere Naam 2 will be a love story of a gangster who is based in North India and it will showcase his journey in pursuit of his love.