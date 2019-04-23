Prince William, Kate Middleton release new photos of Prince Louis on his first birthday

While all eyes are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s soon-to-arrive firstborn, the royal baby of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis has presently become the talk of town after the two released fresh photos of the youngest child.

Prince Louis, who has turned one today has finally made a proper appearance for the public as he gave a truckload of endearing poses for the world on his first birthday in a new photo series.

Right before his birthday, the Kensington Palace shared the photos with the caption: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

The playful and adorable royal toddler can be seen in the photos donning red and blue sweaters as this comes as the first proper appearance of him after the Royal Family’s official Christmas portrait.