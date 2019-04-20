Adele's shocking separation from husband Simon Konecki

In a shocking news that has hit British singer Adele's fans very hard, it is being reportedly said that the 30-year-old singing sensation is calling it quits with her husband Simon Konecki after almost a decade of marriage.



Adele and Simon had been in a relationship for over 7 years and were together since the last 3 years.

Adele who has kept her personal life always under wraps has been said to confirm the news. Sources close to her said, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Simon and Adele have a son and they are planning to raise him together.

The duo has always kept their relationship and married life private. In 2012, they welcomed their son Angelo and. In 2016, they bought a home at Beverly Hills and had been living there since.

However, a while ago, Adele was spotted with her friend, Jennifer Lawrence partying together in New York and later during the week, she was seen sans her wedding band outside a recording studio and that sparked off her separation rumours. Now, the rumours have been put to rest and Adele has officially announced separation from hubby Simon Konecki.