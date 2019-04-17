close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2019

Randeep Hooda's 'Kudos' to Alia Bhatt draws ire of Kangana 's sister Rangoli

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 17, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actor Randeep Hooda's Kudos to  his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt invited wrath of   Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, as she abruptly responded  in  more aggressive tune than her sister to Gully Boy actress.

The actor  has   given a shout out to the 26-year-old actress in a recent tweet, which however, does not have any mention of Kangana or her comments on Alia, but refers to certain "occasional actors and chronic victims"

 Randeep Hooda tweeted words of support to the charming actress. saying: "Dearest Alia Bhatt, I'm so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work... kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself."

While Alia Bhatt took no time to acknowledge Randeep Hooda's comments and responded in welcoming tune.

Meanwhile,   Rangoli Chandel appeared on the trends list again, reacting in an unusual way to  drag attentions of hundreds of   fans from both sides. She took a swipe at   Randeep Hooda  with  back-t0-back tweets.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had made it evident that she was rather "embarrassed" about her acting skills being considered in the same league as Alia Bhatt's "mediocre" performance in Gully Boy.

Alia stood successful in 2018, and  is heading towards an even better 2019 at the cinemas. In the face of such success, Alia found herself at the receiving end of some barbs from Kangana Ranaut. 

 Kangana had accused Alia of not supporting her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and also called her Karan Johar’s puppet. While Alia did not hit back at  Kangana, who take another dig at her as she went out to call Alia’s performance in the film 'Gully Boy' as mediocre.


