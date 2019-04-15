Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas picking up projects they can watch with kids

It's all marital bliss for global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas since the two tied the knot in December.



The couple who met each other reportedly at the Met Gala in 2017 will be making an appearance together again this year.

Nick informed E! News, “That was one of our first dates but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it.”

This year, Nick will serve on Met Gala Committee with his wife and he says that Met Gala is of great importance to him.

“That's kind of an important thing for us, the Met Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great."

It was only recently that Jonas Brothers released their single 'Sucker' which topped the charts instantly. Nickyanka is now ready to discuss family plans and in a new revelation the couple has said they are picking up projects they can show to their kids in future.



"I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future,” Nick told E! adding that they want to do work and build “something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and in an interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said that he is in talks with PeeCee for a film.