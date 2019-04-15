Mystery behind Salman Khan's look in new 'Bharat' poster breaking the internet

Bollywood's iconic actor Salman Khan is eyeing the release of his upcoming film 'Bharat' and revealing all the many nuances and shades his character has in the movie from time to time.



While it still remains a mystery as to how many and what characters will Salman play in the movie, the new poster of 'Bharat' has taken the internet by storm unleashing a wave of intrigue and curiosity amongst his fans.

As soon as the new poster was released, Salman Khan's fans went crazy. It has been receiving rave responses from film fanatics arousing interests in audiences as to what will happen next.

According to reports, the film revolves around the key political event of India-Pakistan partition, and the journey of the lead character through six decades.



A report published in Pinkvilla has decoded the poster, more particularly the look Salman Khan has donned in it.

The poster sees the visuals of an overcrowded train at a railway station.

> Alluding to the heart-wrenching pictures from the partition of India-Pakistan

> The tagline of the film describes the "journey of a man and a nation together."

> One can also see Jackie Shroff in a troubled situation as he tries to save a child.

> The woman in white holding kids is none other than actress Sonali Kulkarni who plays a significant role in the film.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu and is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father, the rights of which were bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Bharat will release on Eid 2019, i.e. June 5.