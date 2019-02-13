close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2019
Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh win legal case related to millions of property

Sara Ali Khan moving out of mother Amrita Singh's house?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Newbie in B-Town, Sara Ali Khan is said to be making a move out of her mother Amrita Singh’s house and into her own as suggested by the circulating photos that show the diva surrounded by boxes.

The 23-year-old Kedarnath starlet made the headlines yet again after she was photographer leaving her mother’s residence and unloading numerous boxes along with other belongings into a car.

While the news hasn’t been confirmed that the actor will be moving into her own house, the pictures have given birth to a number of speculations.

However, the photos have also made evident that the Simmba heroine is not too happy getting snapped by paparazzi while she is making the move.

With her last two films becoming an instant hit at the box office, there may be a high chance of her going forth with independent living in an apartment she may have purchased. 

