Is this Game of Thrones' star Tyrion Lannister?

PESHAWAR: Picture of a man bearing uncanny resemblance to famed HBO series Game of Thrones' character Tyrion Lannister, has been doing rounds on social media of late.



Shared by an internet user on Twitter, the image showcases man identified as Roza Khan from Peshawar having stark similarity to the House of Lannister stalwart Tyrion Lannister, played by globally recognised Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage.

While Pakistanis are excited to finally get their own Tyrion Lannister, others cannot help but gape at the eerie likeness between the two.

Some have even hilariously commented that they now have a local Tyrion Lannister from House of Pekhawar.

Here's how the internet world has reacted to the image:



