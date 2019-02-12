close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 12, 2019

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Kajol attend reception of Rajinikanth’s daughter

Tue, Feb 12, 2019

Mumbai: Indian richest person Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and Bollywood stars Kajol, Boney Kapoor and others attended the wedding reception of Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Soundarya Rajnikanth tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday in Chennai. After the grand wedding, the couple hosted a reception in the evening.

The wedding was attended by several political and film personalities.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani flew down to Chennai to meet DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) President MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin to invite them for son Akash's wedding.


