Indian actor Mahesh Anand found dead at his Mumbai residence

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Mahesh Anand has been found dead at his Mumbai residence, Indian media reported.



According to Times of India quoted police, the body of Indian villain of 1980s and 1990s was found in his Andheri flat on Saturday morning.

Mahesh was virtually jobless and was living alone for many years.

The actor is suspected to have died at least two days ago, and the decomposed body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the time and cause of death.

Mahesh Anand was usually seen as the main henchman of the villains in several films, but was facing huge financial constraints for many years.

He starred with top actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt.

His popular films were 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Shahenshah' (1988), 'Majboor' (1989), 'Thanedaar' (1990), 'Betaaj Badshah' (1994), 'Coolie No. 1' (1995), 'Vijeta' (1996), 'Lal Badshah,' 'Aaya Toofan', 'Baaghi' and 'Kurukshetra" (2000), 'Pyaar Kiya Nahin Jaata' (2003).

He was last seen in 'Rangeela Rajaa' along with Govinda. The film was released in January this year.