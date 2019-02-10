Kartik Aaryan on dating Sara Ali Khan: She is a princess so to date her I need a certain bank balance

With Sara Ali Khan’s crush on Kartik Aaryan making headlines frequently, it appears that B-Town won’t be resting any time soon till the two end up together.



While sharing the couch with co-star Kriti Sanon on Koffee with Karan, the Luka Chuppi actor was asked the million-dollar question of when he is taking the Kedarnath starlet out on a date, and it looks like he is occupied fulfilling her father Saif Ali Khan’s instructions before he thinks he can match her standards.

Referring to Saif’s earlier comment on the show where he stated: “If you have money, take her”, the actor states: “So what I'm doing is, sir, I'm just trying to, you know earn more and more money right now. Saif sir said that if you got money just take her.”

“I don't know cause she is a princess. So, you know to ask her out on a date. you know I would require a certain bank balance,” he added further.

Pulling his leg, talk show host brought the name of Ananya Panday up with whom he is rumored to be cozying up.

That's why you asked Ananya Panday on out on a date and not Sara”, he stated, leaving the two guests in chuckles.