Sun Feb 10, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2019
Nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards

Nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift and other artists will be skipping the Grammys this year

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 10, 2019

The Queen of the Grammys, Taylor Swift who had been ruling the award show sweeping the trophies will not be seen at the event this year and fans aren’t sure if the show will be the same with her absence.

According to circulating reports, the Love Story hit maker will be opting out of the Grammys this year owing to her shooting schedule for upcoming musical comedy film Cats.

Moreover, the singer will also be missing out on the BAFTAs that will also be held this weekend along with the Grammys.

On the other hand, reports have suggested that Ariana Grande, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino have also chosen to not be part of the show.

With these prominent names stepping out, the stage is getting ready to showcase performances by Cardi B, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

