Sun Feb 10, 2019
February 10, 2019

‘Does Sara Ali Khan has your address yet?’: Kriti Sanon asks Kartik Aaryan

Sun, Feb 10, 2019

The new Bollywood hearthrob Kartik Aaryan is repeatedly being asked about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan since the Simba actress called him ‘cute’ in Koffee with Karan a few weeks ago.

In latest episode of the chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, who is also starring alongside Kartik in Luka Chhupi, asked: “Does Sara has your address yet?”

Both Kriti and Kartik are the new entrants but have established themselves although they are not from the big Bollywood families.

Nowadays the Indian film industry is facing criticism over nepotism. Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview once again triggered the controversy saying she will expose the Bollywood.

While responding to a question on the burning issue, Kartik singled out Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan as great actors.

“Those who are born into privilege have in-built recognition while outsiders have to struggle to find their footing in the industry,” Kriti added.

