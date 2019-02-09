Kangana bags praise from British actor Richard Keep for Manikarnika

Bollywood's bold and beautiful Kangana Ranaut has earned massive appreciation from British actor Richard Keep, who essays the character of General Hugh Rose in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', the actress' latest directorial venture.



Richard, while speaking to IANS said that although he maintained a distance from the actress-director to stay true to his role during the shooting of the film, he found Kangana detailed as a film director.

"We met rarely over the course of making the film and this was intentional as the story is a ‘cat and mouse' chase until the end. Kangana as director is detailed, specific, and pertinent...clear in pursuit of excellence," he said.

'Manikarnika' based on the life and times of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi mustered immense success at the box office, surpassing 100 crores, the highest collection ever received by a female-led film.

While Richard was directed in the movie by Kangana, it was Krish, film's co-director, who found him.

"Krish found my profile on Spotlight, a UK database for casting actors," said the actor, who says it was a "miracle" for him to be a part of a film of this scale.

For his role, Richard found it interesting to dive deep into the internal and external battles that the man had faced.

"It was very exciting for me to explore this... to create a nuanced, multi-faceted individual," he shared.

Richard who has starred in acclaimed films like 'Simmer' and 'The Last Call', is hopeful about acting in more Bollywood films, and said it was wonderful to see a rousing reception for "Manikarnika". He will be seen in Maleficent 2, slated to release in 2020.

On the other hand, Kangana was recently under the spotlight after she called out Bollywood celebrities for not appreciating Manikarnika. While it looks like she'd have to wait a little more to receive admiration from them, Kangana is making waves as she's pleasing international actors from far and wide.