Kareena Kapoor in makeup not liked by son Taimoor, reveals Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif ALi Khan has revealed that his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who is paparazzi's favourite, does not like his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan when she wears makeup.

Saif and Kareena's little star is the most papped starkid in Bollywood. As soon as he comes out of his house, Taimur makes headlines in no time.

The Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, during an interview, revealed that Taimur is never surprised to see his father in different avatars as he doesn't find anything different. But when it comes to his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur doesn't like to see his mother wearing makeup.

Taimur Ali Khan, whos has become internet's eye candy, often leaves his fans and followers in awe with his charming personality. From his playschool sessions to his casual outings with celebrity parents Kareena and Saif to even his guitar learning sessions – everything manages to get applause from his admirers.

The little one, who is all of two years old, enjoys an unparalleled fan following. Each time he steps out of the house, the paparazzi makes sure to capture his special moments.



Kareena will be seen next in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

