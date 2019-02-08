Saif Ali Khan to star in Bollywood's remake of The Fault in Our Stars- Dil Bechara

John Green’s widely-popular novel The Fault In Our Stars has reached India to get adapted into a Bollywood film titled Dil Bechara, and it looks like actor Saif Ali Khan will have a cameo appearance in the film as well.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 48-year-old Race star will be essaying the role of Peter Van Houten from the romance novel, the same role that was portrayed by William Dafoe in the 2014 Hollywood rendition of the film.

While the news has been buzzing all around, director of the film Mukesh Chhabra has yet to solidify the reports directly, while he did however state earlier: “We shot in Paris for a week but Saif was only there for a few days. He gelled well with the team and we had a great time."

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi have been confirmed as the two leads playing the characters of Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace.

"Shooting there was surreal and no, I didn’t make Sushant and Sanjana dance around the tower," Mukesh had stated regarding the leads.