Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey's Instagram banter is too cute to ignore!

Rumoured Bollywood couple, newbies Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in 'Pati, Patni aur Woh' remake.



The loved-up couple who are often spotted together going on dates were recently engaged in a cute banter on Instagram and we couldn't help but notice their oozing PDA.

Kartik had posted a picture showcasing his character Chintu Tyagi from Pati, Patni aur Woh with which he wrote:

"Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se."

Shortly after, Ananya Panday left a comment on her co-star's picture with a fire and a grinning emoji.



Kartik responded saying, "Ananya be a bit professional, come for your shot!" Ananya responded saying, "Waiting for your shot to get over sir!"

Kartik and Ananya's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

It will feature Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar as a married couple, with Ananya playing his stunning secretary. The film is expected to be a comical take on extra-marital affairs.