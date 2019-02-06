Anushka Sharma, doppelganger Julia Michaels engage in cute Twitter banter

Days after the internet world pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and American singer Julia Michaels, the two doppelgangers have exchanged words over their eerie similarity.



Piqued by the barrage of social media posts she came across, singer Julia Michaels reached out to Anushka in a Twitter post which said, " Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol."

To this, Anushka quipped with a hilarious response, "OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life."

It all started when Julia had posted a picture of herself over the weekend. It mustered everyone's attention because of the how much she looked alike Anushka.

The Grammy-nominated artist even started trending in India on Twitter shortly after.