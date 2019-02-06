Sara Ali Khan refuses to star opposite Tiger Shroff?

A wave of excitement swept over the fans of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff when they received the news that the two young actors will share screen space in Baaghi 3.



However, it seems like that is not on the cards anymore.

According to Zoom, Sara has turned down the opportunity to star opposite Tiger Shroff because she didn't have enough screen time.

Sara Ali Khan sure knows what she wants in a movie before she signs it and her presence is definitely one of them.

The star kid had debuted with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and went on to star in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster hit Simmba. Sara is currently keen on being a part of Abhinav Bindra Biopic which also stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role.



The 23-year-old actress had wowed audiences with her exceptional acting prowess and confidence with her first two films.

As for the Baaghi franchise, the first two instalments were huge hits at the box office. While the first installment saw Shraddha Kapoor romancing Tiger, the second part witnessed Disha Patani opposite Tiger.