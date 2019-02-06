close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

Kareena Kapoor to soar temperature with sizzling item number in Dabangg 3

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

MUMBAI: Indian super beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan would reportedly enthrall her thousands of fans with item number  in Salman Khan's starer  Dabangg 3 as Arbaz Khan has   approached Bebo for a special dance number in his next film.

Kareena, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has previously mesmerized the audience  with  several hit dance numbers like Fevicol Se, Chammak Challo to Mera Naam Mary.

According to reports,  Arbaaz Khan has approached Bebo for a special dance number in his next – Dabangg 3 and she has already given her nod for the same. 

“Munni Badnaam Hui was a chartbuster in Dabangg and Fevicol Se was a highlight in Dabangg 2, so Arbaaz Khan wanted to keep the trend alive. 

Hence, the filmmaker has decided to have a sizzling dance number in the third instalment and fans will get to see Kareena burning it up with her moves that will leave the admirers spellbound.

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ashwami Manjrekar will star in Dabangg 3  along wither other artists. The film will be going on floors this March and scheduled for Eid 2020 release.


Latest News

More From Entertainment