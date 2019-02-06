Kareena Kapoor to soar temperature with sizzling item number in Dabangg 3

MUMBAI: Indian super beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan would reportedly enthrall her thousands of fans with item number in Salman Khan's starer Dabangg 3 as Arbaz Khan has approached Bebo for a special dance number in his next film.

Kareena, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has previously mesmerized the audience with several hit dance numbers like Fevicol Se, Chammak Challo to Mera Naam Mary.



According to reports, Arbaaz Khan has approached Bebo for a special dance number in his next – Dabangg 3 and she has already given her nod for the same.

“Munni Badnaam Hui was a chartbuster in Dabangg and Fevicol Se was a highlight in Dabangg 2, so Arbaaz Khan wanted to keep the trend alive.

Hence, the filmmaker has decided to have a sizzling dance number in the third instalment and fans will get to see Kareena burning it up with her moves that will leave the admirers spellbound.



Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ashwami Manjrekar will star in Dabangg 3 along wither other artists. The film will be going on floors this March and scheduled for Eid 2020 release.





