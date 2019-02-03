Kartik Aaryan asked to choose from Sara Ali Khan and rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has become quite the ladies’ man these days after newbie super star Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has been smitten by the actor.



With the 23-year-old Kedarnath starlet’s crush on Kartik becoming a public affair now, it appears that a comparison between Sara and the latter’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday has been sparked online which has put him in a tense spot.

The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi star was asked on Twitter on Friday to choose between Ananya and Sara and it looks like he had a tough time making the decision as he replied: "Jinka main favourite hoon. [Whoever’s favorite I am]."

Earlier the actor was hurled a question regarding Sara’s crush on him as well to which he replied: “I am fond of her as well. We met at an award show recently and she is a wonderful person.”