Varun Dhawan injured on film set during dance sequence

Acting undeniably is a challenging task which often times leads to stars having to go through immense physical strains and injuries owing to the risky stunts they have to pull off.



According to reports, Varun Dhawan is the latest to have endured injuries amidst a dance sequence at the sets of his upcoming film helmed by Remo D’Souza in Amritsar when he received a knee injury.

A report by Mumbai Mirror citing a source states: “The team was shooting a celebratory song with Sonam Bajwa in Amritsar. On the final day which began at 7 am and ended at 2 am, Varun was required to shoot three dance pieces with three different dance crews — V unbeatable, Urban crew and N house crew. After performing one particular step, a knee drop, around 15 times, he ended up with a busted knee and severe leg cramps. Now, that he’s back in Mumbai, he’s tending to the injury with his physio.”

The Student of the Year actor had earlier injured himself on the sets of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank as well as he announced on his Instagram along with a picture.







