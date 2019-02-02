Pakistani chef Fatima Ali laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistani chef Fatima Ali was laid to rest by her close friends and family at in the city’s DHA area on Friday.



Twenty-nine-year-old Fatima daughter of former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf Ali was buried at the Bagh-e-Rehmat graveyard near DHA’s Bhatta Chowk on Friday evening in the presence of her close friends and family members as well as some prominent names from Pakistan.

The funeral prayers for the deceased chef were also offered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as well as former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar.

The Top Chef contestant breathed her last on January 25 after losing her battle with Ewing’s sarcoma disease and left the world grieving with tributes pouring in from celebrities all around.

“I was lucky to share this visit with Fatima. I wish I could have shared more. Sending so much love to her family. I hope they find comfort in knowing how much light she brought to the world,” Ellen DeGeneres stated.