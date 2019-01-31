Shraddha Kapoor slammed for 'cultural appropriation' for wearing Native American headgear

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has been slammed by social media users for cultural appropriation after she was spotted wearing a Native American headgear.

The 31-year-old Stree actor got embroiled in immense contention after her calendar shot by Dabboo Ratnani went viral on the internet showing her in a Native American headgear which people think comes as an insensitive and disrespectful gesture towards the culture.

The shot was shared by the actor herself on her official Instagram page which receieved over 1.4 million likes along with a plethora of comments calling her out for culture appropriation.

"The headgear is used by Native Americans. Please use your platform wisely. Become woke," wrote one netizen while another stated: “Have mercy on Native Americans. Imagine people making fun of our culture.”

Responding to the controversy, the photographer’s wife Manisha told BollywoodLife, “We were not aware of this. The intention is never to hurt anyone whether it is from India or from abroad. I had no clue of the 'cultural appropriation' issue."

