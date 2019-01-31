close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

Islam teaches love for all, hatred for none: Saba Qamar shares Maulana Tariq Jameel's message on Insta

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019
 

TV and film actor  Saba Qamar on Thursday  posted some  videos to her Instagram stories providing a glimpse of what she  likes to do in her spare time.

In one of the videos, the "Hindi Medium" actor is seen walking her dog in the overcast sky. 

The dog seems to be enjoying the weather so much that it chose to ignore Saba's call that they should go home.

She also added a video to her Insta story  of her TV screen which shows    renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel delivering a sermon.

"Islam doesn't teach hatred,  Islam teaches love," the maulana is heard telling the audience.  

Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses .  

Her role  in Indian movie ‘Hindi Medium’  won her immense praise not just at home but across the border too.

