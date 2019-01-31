Islam teaches love for all, hatred for none: Saba Qamar shares Maulana Tariq Jameel's message on Insta

TV and film actor Saba Qamar on Thursday posted some videos to her Instagram stories providing a glimpse of what she likes to do in her spare time.

In one of the videos, the "Hindi Medium" actor is seen walking her dog in the overcast sky.

The dog seems to be enjoying the weather so much that it chose to ignore Saba's call that they should go home.

She also added a video to her Insta story of her TV screen which shows renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel delivering a sermon.

"Islam doesn't teach hatred, Islam teaches love," the maulana is heard telling the audience.

Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses .

Her role in Indian movie ‘Hindi Medium’ won her immense praise not just at home but across the border too.