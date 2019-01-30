Here is why Katrina Kaif did not accept Aamir Khan challenge to chess duel

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been talk of town once again because of an old interview of Aamir Khan that has resurfaced on the Internet and makes a big reveal indeed.

Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan revealed that he once challenged Katrina Kaif to a chess match but she refused to accept it because of the condition Khan had set if she lost.



During a talk show, which originally aired in November, Aamir Khan briefly joined Katrina Kaif via video call on the show to spill the beans on his rapport with her Thugs of Hindustan's co-star.

During the show, Aamir revealed he once challenged Katrina to a chess match but she never accepted it because of the condition he had given if she lost - Katrina had to sing 'Dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiyea, outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's house in Mumbai.

Katrina appeared to be interested to beat Aamir in a game of chess when he said fine, "let's play a game," when she said "Please let me practise first.' So, she practised for a few months and then said, "Ok, now I am ready".



Aamir Khan also shared the details of the condition he had set for her: "She said if I win, I want you to do another film with me. She said, 'What do you want if you win?' I said, 'If I win then you will go and stand below Galaxy Apartments, Salman's house and you'll sing Dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye.... That was actually the bet. And Katrina was so afraid to lose it to me that she finally never played the game!"

The Dabang star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reportedly dated for years before their rumoured split in 2009, but they never admitted to their rumoured romance, they were one of Bollywood's most talked-about speculated celebrity.

Salman and Katrina have co-stared in several films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard and Yuvvraaj.