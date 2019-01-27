Wink queen Priya Varrier is breaking the internet yet again

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier is winning the internet once again over a picture of her and her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Priya and Roshan are gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. It has garnered more than 6,00,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans.

Priya became an overnight sensation last year with her eyebrow dance and wink in Oru Adaar Love, which is scheduled to open in theatres this Valentine's Day (February 14).

Meanwhile, the actress is also is also gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mambully.





The actress has reportedly been approached to play the female lead in director Vikram Kumar's upcoming film with Nani.










