Sun Jan 27, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2019

Wink queen Priya Varrier is breaking the internet yet again

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 27, 2019

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier is winning the internet once again over a picture of her and her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Priya and Roshan are gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. It has garnered more than 6,00,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans.

Priya became an overnight sensation last year with her eyebrow dance and wink in Oru Adaar Love, which is scheduled to open in theatres this Valentine's Day (February 14).

Meanwhile, the actress is also is also gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mambully. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on


The actress has reportedly been approached to play the female lead in director Vikram Kumar's upcoming film with Nani. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on



