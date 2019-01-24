Malaika-Arjun's relationship details getting leaked to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan?

With Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor now romantically stringed together and keeping their relationship away from the limelight, it appears that Malaika’s driver in cahoots with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has been leaking information about the couple to him.



According to a report by SpotBoye the 45-year-old Dabangg starlet’s ex-husband and Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has been receiving classified intel on her relationship with Arjun owing to her driver who has been filling in Arbaaz’s driver about the duo.

The report further revealed that Arbaaz and Malaika’s chauffeurs –Mukesh and Babloo, are brothers and had continued working for the two even after their divorce.

It was further revealed that Arjun and Malaika may also be prepping up to tie the knot as well which has everyone talking as well.

While the two have remained mum about declaring their relationship official, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika stated: “Whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious.”