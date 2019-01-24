Sara Ali Khan shares rules set for her by Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh

It is quite astonishing to know that the bubbly newbie in town Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with both of her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh despite their divorce.

The Simmba starlet, in a recent interview with a leading film magazine, revealed the rules set by her parents that she is supposed to abide by at all times.

“The only dos and don'ts are things like don't lie, don't be dishonest. Dishonesty shows in your eyes and no make-up artist or DOP (director of photography) will be able to hide that. So, just be real," the 23-year-old revealed.

She added, “My parents insist that whether it's being a good actor or a level-headed person, you need to make your own mistakes. So, short of preventing me from jumping off a building, my parents are okay with me taking my own call and making my own decisions.”

Sara has catapulted atop the charts with a staggering appearance in the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba’ that went on to accumulate tremendous business of Rs 236 crores.

She debuted opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and managed to wow the critics as well as the audience with her confidence and talent.

Further, there are reports that suggest that the actress has been roped in for David Dhawan’s Coolie no.1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. It is being said that the film will go on floors in July and hit the screens sometime next year.