Snoop Dog, Tupac Shakur: Ranveer Singh reveals favourite rap icons

Ranveer Singh is an actor par excellence as he gets into the skin of every character that he chooses. The 33-year-old actor has done diverse roles in his Bollywood journey so far and has nailed each of them.



While his last offering Simmba raked in tremendous business of Rs 236 crore at the box office, he is taking the baton forward with upcoming project ‘Gully Boy’ in which he will be essaying the character of an underground rapper from India.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘Gully Boy’s teaser has already made a mark on the minds of the audience with many hailing Ranveer’s rapper avatar as phenomenal.

‘Gully Boy’ is anticipated to be one of the biggest hits of 2019. Talking about the movie in an interview given to a leading entertainment portal, Ranveer Singh said that hip-hop has been alive inside him since he was a child.

“Hip-hop is something that’s very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya’s film because I had always wanted to do such a film,” he said.

Naming some of his favourite Hip-hop stars Ranveer said, “Rap used to naturally excite me. I think it was 3rd/4th standard when I first got into hip hop. I loved listening to Snoop Dog, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G growing up and I have been into that kind of music ever since.”

Starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, ‘Gully Boy’ is slated to release on February 14.